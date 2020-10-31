Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Split Air Conditioning Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Split Air Conditioning Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A split air conditioner consists of two main parts: the outdoor unit and the indoor unit. The outdoor unit is installed on or near the wall outside of the room or space that you wish to cool. The unit houses the compressor, condenser coil and the expansion coil or capillary tubing.

Of the key varieties of air conditioning equipment examined in the report, namely mono-split, multi-split, VRF (variable refrigerant flow), and floor ceiling air conditioning systems, the segment of mono-split air conditioning systems accounted for about 70% of the market in terms of revenue and approximately 90% of the market in terms of volume in 2017. It is also expected to remain the dominant product segment throughout the forecast period owing to rising domestic and commercial demand.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market

The global Split Air Conditioning Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 116430 million by 2026, from US$ 113300 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6%% during 2021-2026.

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Scope and Segment

Split Air Conditioning Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Split Air Conditioning Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Daikin

Midea Group

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Gree Electric Appliances

Panasonic

LG Electronics

Carrier

Mitsubishi Electric

York

Split Air Conditioning Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Mono-split

Multi-split

VRF

Floor Ceiling

Split Air Conditioning Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Split Air Conditioning Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Split Air Conditioning Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Analysis

