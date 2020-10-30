Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Automated Guided Vehicles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automated Guided Vehicles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a portable robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market
The global Automated Guided Vehicles market size is projected to reach US$ 3994.4 million by 2026, from US$ 3287.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.9%% during 2021-2026.
Global Automated Guided Vehicles Scope and Segment
Automated Guided Vehicles market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Guided Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
JBT
Toyota
Bastian Solutions
Kollmorgen
Swisslog Holding
Frog AGV
Daifuku
Seegrid
EK Automation
Automated Guided Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type
Unit Load Carrier
Pallet Truck
Tow Vehicle
Assembly Line Vehicle
Others
Automated Guided Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Packaging
Assembly
Distribution
Storage
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automated Guided Vehicles market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automated Guided Vehicles market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Automated Guided Vehicles Market Share Analysis
