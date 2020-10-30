Global Ceiling Supply Units Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Ceiling Supply Units market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ceiling Supply Units market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The ceiling supply units are a light loaded systems consisting of a rotatable spring arm with manual vertical height adjustment and an eccentrically aligned shelf module. The module can accommodate up to 4 terminal units for medical gases as well as a maximum of 4 power sockets and data connectors. The units are mounted on ceilings, thus freeing up space on the ground. No more cables on the floor, easier cleaning, as well as safer and improved use of equipment for the benefit of the personnel and of patients. The equipment can be conveniently and precisely positioned at any point, as the arms of supply units vary in length and are movable in all directions. Freely combined in single or duo configurations, the range fits any room size and offers an efficient space management.

A growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, an increasing number of healthcare establishments, and demand for better healthcare services are major drivers for the ceiling supply units market in North America and Europe. Moreover, an increasing number of hospitalization cases and rising healthcare expenditure are other factors supporting the growth of the ceiling supply units market in Europe.

Ceiling Supply Units Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed

Fixed Retractable

Single Arm Movable

Double Multi Arm Movable

Ceiling Supply Units Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

The key regions covered in the Ceiling Supply Units market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

