Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Distribution Automation System refers to a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies and sensors the enables to coordinate and monitor the distribution assets of electric power. Electric power distribution automation system is important part of smart grid systems. Distribution automation system provides benefits of efficient and reliable operations within the grid.
Some of the factors inhibiting the market growth are less technologies availability in electric power system and implementation of the system. The market is having opportunities in residential market and in geographies such as Asia Pacific including India, Australia and many more.
The following players are covered in this report:
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens
GE
S&C Electric
Atlantic City Electric
Electric Power Distribution Automation Breakdown Data by Type
Communication
Sensors
Monitoring Devices
Advanced Power Electronic Technologies
Others
Electric Power Distribution Automation Breakdown Data by Application
Manufacturers
Commercial
Information Technology
Telecom
Others
