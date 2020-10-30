Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Power Distribution Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Power Distribution Automation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Distribution Automation System refers to a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies and sensors the enables to coordinate and monitor the distribution assets of electric power. Electric power distribution automation system is important part of smart grid systems. Distribution automation system provides benefits of efficient and reliable operations within the grid.

Some of the factors inhibiting the market growth are less technologies availability in electric power system and implementation of the system. The market is having opportunities in residential market and in geographies such as Asia Pacific including India, Australia and many more.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE

S&C Electric

Atlantic City Electric

…

Electric Power Distribution Automation Breakdown Data by Type

Communication

Sensors

Monitoring Devices

Advanced Power Electronic Technologies

Others

Electric Power Distribution Automation Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturers

Commercial

Information Technology

Telecom

Others

