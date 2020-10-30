Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Commercial and Industrial Robotics, including the articulated robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots , cylindrical robots and Commercial robots etc.
Commercial robot shipments are seeing very strong growth. This research includes forecasts for commercial robots from 2016 to 2026 by indoor/outdoor robots, by mobility (stationary, AGV, and mobile), by shape (humanoid, tall platform, short platform, UGV, UUV, and specialized), by application (social, transport, security, delivery, data collection, maintenance, and task), and by vertical market (retail, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, agriculture and farming, warehouse, manufacturing, and others).
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market
The global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Scope and Segment
Commercial and Industrial Robotics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
FANUC(Japan)
KUKA(Germany)
ABB(Switzerland)
Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)
Nachi(Japan)
Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)
Comau(Italy)
EPSON Robots(Japan)
Staubli(Switzerland)
Omron Adept Technologies(US)
DENSO Robotics(Japan)
OTC Daihen(Japan)
Panasonic(Japan)
Toshiba(Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)
Yamaha(Japan)
Universal Robots(Denmark)
Hyundai Robotics(Korea)
Robostar(Korea)
Star Seiki(Japan)
CLOOS(Germany)
IGM(Australia)
JEL Corporation(Japan)
Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)
Siasun(China)
Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment
Estun Automation(China)
Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)
STEP Electric Corporation
Codian Robotics(Netherlands)
Commercial and Industrial Robotics Breakdown Data by Type
Industrial Robotics
Commercial Robotics
Commercial and Industrial Robotics Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Chemical, Rubber and Plastic
Metal and Machinery
Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals
Medical
Retail
Public utilities
Traffic field
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Commercial and Industrial Robotics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market Share Analysis
