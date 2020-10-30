Global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A commercial deep fat fryer is a cooking appliance used to deep fry food items and is primarily used in commercial kitchens and restaurants.

The Worldwide Commercial Deep fryer market is well diversified across North America, APAC, Europe and Other region (Latin America, and Middle-east and Africa). North America has the highest market share and dominates the commercial deep fryers market with a value of 54.84%. The US and Canada are the two largest markets and account for more than half of the global commercial deep fryer market. Europe is the next big market following North America. The growth of commercial food service equipment business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Countries such as the UK and Germany, which are the leading countries in this region, are likely to register a positive growth. Europe’s share in the market is 20.60% in 2016. The other markets including APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America account for the remaining market share. Middle East, which is expected to witness a high growth due to untapped growth potential.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Market

The global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market size is projected to reach US$ 333 million by 2026, from US$ 317.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Scope and Segment

Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Manitowoc

ITW

Middleby

Henny Penny

Standex

Electrolux Professional

Avantco Equipment

Ali Group

Yixi

Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Breakdown Data by Type

Gas Commercial Deep Fryer

Electric Commercial Deep Fryer

Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Breakdown Data by Application

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restaurant/Main Line Dining

Retail Outlets

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Market Share Analysis

