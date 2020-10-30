Global Automated Pipetting System Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Automated Pipetting System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automated Pipetting System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automated Pipetting System is used in automation of Pharmaceutical or biochemical laboratories. It is a robot that dispenses a selected quantity of reagent, samples or other liquid to a designated container.

Reducing processing time, decreasing sample contamination, and increasing accuracy in bioassays is possible with Automated Liquid Handler. These systems release researchers from long, repetitive, laborious tasks, and free up time for other assays, lab reports and other lab duties. Robotic arms distribute accurate measurements of liquids to vessels, such as microtiter plates and change out plates or tubes, thus streamlining workflow.

The global Automated Pipetting System market size is projected to reach US$ 715.2 million by 2026, from US$ 680 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2%% during 2021-2026.

Automated Pipetting System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Pipetting System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Hamilton Robotics

Beckman Coulter

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Agilent

Labcyte

Eppendorf

Aurora Biomed

BioTek Instruments

Tomtec

Apricot Designs

Analytik Jena

BRAND

AMTK

Gilson

Hudson Robotics

Beijing TXTB

D.C.Labware

Automated Pipetting System Breakdown Data by Type

Standalone Benchtop Workstation

Multi-instrument System

Automated Pipetting System Breakdown Data by Application

Bio/pharmaceutical Companies

Government Agencies

Medical System

Teaching/Scientific

Research Institutions

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automated Pipetting System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automated Pipetting System market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

