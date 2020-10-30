Global Hot Water Circulator Pump Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Hot Water Circulator Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hot Water Circulator Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Hot water circulating pumps are basically a category of circulating pumps, which ensure immediate availability of hot water from the taps, faucets, or exhaust systems. These pumps impel hot water through the pipes, at a steady pace, and back to the water heater through a dedicated line or through a cold water line.
The hot water circulating pumps market is mainly gaining traction, globally due to their ability to save water. Rapidly growing usage in commercial and residential applications coupled with the continued employment in industries, is expected to positively impact the hot water circulating system market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hot Water Circulator Pump Market
The global Hot Water Circulator Pump market size is projected to reach US$ 17500 million by 2026, from US$ 17170 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.8%% during 2021-2026.
Global Hot Water Circulator Pump Scope and Segment
Hot Water Circulator Pump market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Water Circulator Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Xylem
Grundfos
Flowserve
Armstrong Fluid Technology
Calpeda
BACOENG
Taco
AUMA Riester
Emile Egger & Cie
Saer Elettropompe
Hot Water Circulator Pump Breakdown Data by Type
Single-Stage Pump
Multistage Pumps
Hot Water Circulator Pump Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Hot Water Circulator Pump market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Hot Water Circulator Pump market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
