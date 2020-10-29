Global Falling Film Evaporators Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Falling Film Evaporators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Falling Film Evaporators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Falling Film Evaporator (FFE) is a vertical shell and tube heat exchanger with a vapor- liquid separator mounted at the bottom. Falling-film evaporators evolved as a means to solve the problems associated with the rising-film types. Specifically, the hydrostatic head necessary for the operation of rising-film units leads to problems with some heat-sensitive products. In falling-film evaporators, the feed liquor is introduced at the top tube sheet, and flows down the tubewall as a thin film. Since the film is moving in the direction of gravity rather than against it, a thinner and faster-moving film results, yielding higher heat-transfer coefficients and reduced contact times. There is no static head to affect the temperature driving force. This allows use of a lower temperature difference for units to operate in the film regime, and hence yields superior performance in handling heat-sensitive materials.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Falling Film Evaporators Market
The global Falling Film Evaporators market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Falling Film Evaporators Scope and Segment
Falling Film Evaporators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Falling Film Evaporators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
GEA
Sulzer
Technoforce
SPX Flow
GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)
Buss-SMS-Canzler
Vobis, LLC
Artisan Industries
Swenson Technology
LCI Corporation
thyssenkrupp
3V Tech
Chem Process Systems
Bucher Unipektin
SSP Pvt Limited.
Hebeler Process Solutions
Zhejiang Tanlet Machinery
Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment
Wenzhou CHINZ Machinery
Falling Film Evaporators Breakdown Data by Type
Single-Effect Falling Film Evaporators
Multi-Effect Falling Film Evaporators
Falling Film Evaporators Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical Industry
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Effluent Treatment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Falling Film Evaporators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Falling Film Evaporators market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Falling Film Evaporators Market Share Analysis
