Global Falling Film Evaporators Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

A Falling Film Evaporator (FFE) is a vertical shell and tube heat exchanger with a vapor- liquid separator mounted at the bottom. Falling-film evaporators evolved as a means to solve the problems associated with the rising-film types. Specifically, the hydrostatic head necessary for the operation of rising-film units leads to problems with some heat-sensitive products. In falling-film evaporators, the feed liquor is introduced at the top tube sheet, and flows down the tubewall as a thin film. Since the film is moving in the direction of gravity rather than against it, a thinner and faster-moving film results, yielding higher heat-transfer coefficients and reduced contact times. There is no static head to affect the temperature driving force. This allows use of a lower temperature difference for units to operate in the film regime, and hence yields superior performance in handling heat-sensitive materials.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Falling Film Evaporators Market

Global Falling Film Evaporators Scope and Segment

Falling Film Evaporators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Falling Film Evaporators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GEA

Sulzer

Technoforce

SPX Flow

GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)

Buss-SMS-Canzler

Vobis, LLC

Artisan Industries

Swenson Technology

LCI Corporation

thyssenkrupp

3V Tech

Chem Process Systems

Bucher Unipektin

SSP Pvt Limited.

Hebeler Process Solutions

Zhejiang Tanlet Machinery

Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment

Wenzhou CHINZ Machinery

Falling Film Evaporators Breakdown Data by Type

Single-Effect Falling Film Evaporators

Multi-Effect Falling Film Evaporators

Falling Film Evaporators Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Effluent Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Falling Film Evaporators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Falling Film Evaporators market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Falling Film Evaporators Market Share Analysis

