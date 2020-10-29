Global Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The dry claw vacuum pump uses positive displacement by trapping the gas and moving it through the pump which creates pressure. A claw vacuum pump is approximately 30% more efficient than a comparable rotary vane pump and the claw pump uses less energy. Because the claw pump runs dry and doesn’t use any oil, it can run hot. However, this can be viewed as an advantage because it helps reduce condensation of pumped vapors and contamination. Because of the higher operating temperature, the dry claw vacuum pump can typically accept higher temperature gases that would normally condense at lower operating temperatures. For that same reason, the dry claw pump also has positive water vapor pumping characteristics as well. It’s important to keep in mind that the higher operating temperatures could potentially require the pump bearings and seals to be purged in order to prevent heat related failure.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps Market

The global Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps Scope and Segment

Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atlas Copco

Edwards

Busch

Gardner Denver

Hokaido

Dynavac

ALT

…

Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Single-stage Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps

Multi-stage Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps

Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Processing

Aerospace & Military

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps Market Share Analysis

