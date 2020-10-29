Global Magnetic Roller Separators Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Magnetic Roller Separators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnetic Roller Separators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnetic roll separator is a roll type dry magnetic separator with fixed magnet having high field intense and gradient. The magnets used in the magnetic roll separators and made of alloys of rare earth elements are more powerful as compared to other magnets. Magnetic roll separators generate high attraction forces on the magnetic roll due to their properties and special magnetic series. The obtained high magnetic attraction forces have low magnetic sensitivity and therefore they make it possible to separate very fine low magnetic minerals with a high recovery. The most distinguishing property of magnetic roll separator is the used magnets that are an alloy of rare earth elements produced domestically and more powerful. Magnetic systems has a number of standard sizes in which the high gradient separator is produced, and all of these sizes only require a low installation height. It is also possible to make a system in accordance with customer specifications. Depending on the requirements made and the application, a choice can be made for a single stage system or for multiple magnet rolls under one another. This results in an even higher degree of iron separation.

Mineral Technologies

Eriez Manufacturing Co

Multotec

Kanetec

Malvern

Jaykrishna Magnetics

Master Magnets

Sollau

SMF “Prodecologia”

AK-SA MAGNET

Hunan Kemeida

Magnetic Roller Separators Breakdown Data by Type

Single Roller Magnetic Separators

Double Roller Magnetic Separators

Magnetic Roller Separators Breakdown Data by Application

Ceramic Industry

Plastic Industry

Glass Industry

Minerals Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Magnetic Roller Separators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Magnetic Roller Separators market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Roller Separators Market Share Analysis

