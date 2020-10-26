Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water-based Fire Suppression System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water-based Fire Suppression System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Water-based Fire Suppression System is the most common type around. Water-based Fire Suppression System was the original type made for homes and businesses, and they are the most affordable type to choose. With a water-based system, your building will be protected if a fire starts. When the system detects heat or smoke, it will typically trigger the sprinklers to spray out water. The water will then put the fire out.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Water-based Fire Suppression System in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Water-based Fire Suppression System. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Water-based Fire Suppression System will drive growth in global markets.

In 2019, the global Water-based Fire Suppression System market size was US$ 9194 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12390 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Water-based Fire Suppression System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Fire Suppression System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water-based Fire Suppression System market is segmented into

Fire Detection

Control System

Fire Sprinklers

Fire Suppression Device

Pipes

Fittings

Segment by Application, the Water-based Fire Suppression System market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Share Analysis

Water-based Fire Suppression System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water-based Fire Suppression System product introduction, recent developments, Water-based Fire Suppression System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Honeywell

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Viking Group

Halma

Nohmi Bosai

Protec Fire Detection

Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting

Shanghai Jindun

CFE

Nanjing Fire Fighting

Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry

