Global LED Retrofit Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global LED Retrofit market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

A LED retrofit is the process of adding new technology or features to an existing system.

LED retrofits play an important role in many situations.The huge downstream demand has driven the LED retro-trade.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.North America is the region with the largest consumption of LED retrofitting, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global LED Retrofit Market

In 2019, the global LED Retrofit market size was US$ 3723.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5476.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Global LED Retrofit Scope and Market Size

LED Retrofit market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Retrofit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the LED Retrofit market is segmented into

Dimmable

Non-dimmable

Segment by Application, the LED Retrofit market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and LED Retrofit Market Share Analysis

LED Retrofit market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, LED Retrofit product introduction, recent developments, LED Retrofit sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Signify N.V.

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands, Inc

OSRAM Licht Group

Eaton

Cree, Inc

Zumtobel

Hubbell Incorporated

LSI Lighting

Technical Consumer Products (TCP)

Light Efficient Designs

Howard Lighting

MaxLite

RAB Lighting Inc

American Lighting

Green Creative

