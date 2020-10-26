Global LED Retrofit Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global LED Retrofit market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LED Retrofit market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A LED retrofit is the process of adding new technology or features to an existing system.
LED retrofits play an important role in many situations.The huge downstream demand has driven the LED retro-trade.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.North America is the region with the largest consumption of LED retrofitting, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global LED Retrofit Market
In 2019, the global LED Retrofit market size was US$ 3723.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5476.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
Global LED Retrofit Scope and Market Size
LED Retrofit market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Retrofit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the LED Retrofit market is segmented into
Dimmable
Non-dimmable
Segment by Application, the LED Retrofit market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and LED Retrofit Market Share Analysis
LED Retrofit market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, LED Retrofit product introduction, recent developments, LED Retrofit sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Signify N.V.
GE Lighting
Acuity Brands, Inc
OSRAM Licht Group
Eaton
Cree, Inc
Zumtobel
Hubbell Incorporated
LSI Lighting
Technical Consumer Products (TCP)
Light Efficient Designs
Howard Lighting
MaxLite
RAB Lighting Inc
American Lighting
Green Creative
