Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Smart Garage Door Controllers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Garage Door Controllers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A smart garage door controller comes in many forms; primarily, they connect with your existing garage door and a smartphone app, allowing you to monitor and control your garage from your mobile device.
Intelligent garage controller has a huge market in the residential and commercial sectors, among which the market share in the residential sector is close to 90% of the total market.It has development potential in North America, Europe, China and Japan. In 2018, the growth rate of intelligent garage controller in each country is close to 8%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market
In 2019, the global Smart Garage Door Controllers market size was US$ 552 million and it is expected to reach US$ 885.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Scope and Market Size
Smart Garage Door Controllers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.
Segment by Type, the Smart Garage Door Controllers market is segmented into
Wi-Fi-based
Bluetooth-based
Segment by Application, the Smart Garage Door Controllers market is segmented into
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Smart Garage Door Controllers Market Share Analysis
Smart Garage Door Controllers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.
The major companies include:
The Chamberlain Group
Asante
Garageio
Gogogate
Nexx Garage
The Genie Company
Garadget
GarageDoorBuddy
Skylinkhome
Shenzhen Yaoertai
Ryobi
