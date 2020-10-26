Global Li-Ion Battery Separators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Li-Ion Battery Separators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Li-Ion Battery Separators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lithium-ion battery separator is polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which plays a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is this separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity.
Lithium battery separators continue to rise in the global market.In terms of application category, the rising trend of power vehicles far exceeds other types of products, and it is expected to occupy 60% or more of the market by 2025.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Li-Ion Battery Separators Market
In 2019, the global Li-Ion Battery Separators market size was US$ 7367.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 20920 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Li-Ion Battery Separators Scope and Market Size
Li-Ion Battery Separators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Li-Ion Battery Separators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Li-Ion Battery Separators market is segmented into
Wet Method
Dry Method
Others
Segment by Application, the Li-Ion Battery Separators market is segmented into
Consumer Electronics
Power Vehicle
Electric Power Storage
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Li-Ion Battery Separators Market Share Analysis
Li-Ion Battery Separators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Li-Ion Battery Separators product introduction, recent developments, Li-Ion Battery Separators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Asahi Kasei
SK Innovation
Toray
Celgard
UBE
Sumitomo Chem
Entek
Evonik
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
W-SCOPE
Senior Tech
Jinhui Hi-Tech
Xinxiang Zhongke Science and Technology
Cangzhou Mingzhu
Suzhou GreenPower
Henan YiTeng New Energy
Nantong Tianfeng New Material
Tianjin DG Membrane Tech
Yunnan Yuntianhua
FSDH
Hongtu Lidian Gemo Technology
SEMCORP
Hebei Gellec
Zhenghua Separator
Huiqiang New Energy
