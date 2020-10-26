Global Rocket Engine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rocket Engine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rocket Engine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rocket engine uses stored rocket propellant mass for forming its high-speed propulsive jet. Rocket engines are reaction engines, obtaining thrust in accordance with Newton’s third law.

Rocket engines play an important role in aviation and ballistic missiles, and downstream demand drives the rocket engine trade.The main manufacturing markets are in Europe and North America.After sweeping Europe and North America, China and Japan have similarly advanced production technologies.Japan has the highest return on investment of rocket engines in the world but the trading volume is very low, China is second but the trading volume is also low, North America is the largest trading volume in the world, and the revenue market share in 2019 is more than 50%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rocket Engine Market

In 2019, the global Rocket Engine market size was US$ 2807.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3389.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Rocket Engine Scope and Market Size

Rocket Engine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rocket Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rocket Engine market is segmented into

Liquid Rocket Engine

Solid Rocket Engine

Segment by Application, the Rocket Engine market is segmented into

Spacecraft

Ballistic Missiles

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rocket Engine Market Share Analysis

Rocket Engine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rocket Engine product introduction, recent developments, Rocket Engine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CASC

Space X

Roscosmos

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Safran

…

