Global Sealless Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sealless Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sealless Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sealless pumps don’t require a seal because the wet end of the pump and the motor are contained separately. The sealless technology eliminates the need for a seal altogether making it safer and more environmentally friendly. Sealless pumps are also easier to use and require less maintenance. Main sealless pumps include canned motor pumps, magnetic pumps and diaphragm pumps.

The industry’s leading producers are Nikkiso, PSG Dover and IDEX, with revenues of 6.85%, 6.10% and 3.70% respectively in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sealless Pumps Market

In 2019, the global Sealless Pumps market size was US$ 3124.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4169.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Sealless Pumps Scope and Market Size

Sealless Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sealless Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Sealless Pumps market is segmented into

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Copper

Others

Segment by Application, the Sealless Pumps market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

General Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sealless Pumps Market Share Analysis

Sealless Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sealless Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Sealless Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nikkiso

PSG Dover

IDEX

HERMETIC-Pumpen

ITT Goulds Pumps

Teikoku

Flowserve

KSB

Iwaki

Yamada

Kirloskar Brothers

Shanghai East Pump

Sundyne

Dickow Pumpen

Ebara

Klaus Union

Grundfos

Sanwa Hydrotech

Dandong Colossus

Wanner Engineering

