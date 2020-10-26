Global Sealless Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sealless Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sealless Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sealless pumps don’t require a seal because the wet end of the pump and the motor are contained separately. The sealless technology eliminates the need for a seal altogether making it safer and more environmentally friendly. Sealless pumps are also easier to use and require less maintenance. Main sealless pumps include canned motor pumps, magnetic pumps and diaphragm pumps.
The industry’s leading producers are Nikkiso, PSG Dover and IDEX, with revenues of 6.85%, 6.10% and 3.70% respectively in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sealless Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Sealless Pumps market size was US$ 3124.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4169.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Sealless Pumps Scope and Market Size
Sealless Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sealless Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Sealless Pumps market is segmented into
Stainless Steel
Cast Iron
Copper
Others
Segment by Application, the Sealless Pumps market is segmented into
Oil and Gas
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Food Industry
General Manufacturing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Sealless Pumps Market Share Analysis
Sealless Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sealless Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Sealless Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Nikkiso
PSG Dover
IDEX
HERMETIC-Pumpen
ITT Goulds Pumps
Teikoku
Flowserve
KSB
Iwaki
Yamada
Kirloskar Brothers
Shanghai East Pump
Sundyne
Dickow Pumpen
Ebara
Klaus Union
Grundfos
Sanwa Hydrotech
Dandong Colossus
Wanner Engineering
