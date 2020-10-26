Global Quartz Oscillators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Quartz Oscillators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Quartz Oscillators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The crystal oscillator refers to a slice (abbreviated as a wafer) from a quartz crystal at a certain azimuth angle, a quartz crystal resonator, which is simply referred to as a quartz crystal or a crystal, and a crystal oscillator; and a crystal element in which an IC constitutes an oscillation circuit is added inside the package is called Crystal oscillator.

There are many different types of Quartz Oscillators. The market can be segmented into: TCXO Type, VCXO Type, OCXO Type and Others Type. TCXO Type is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 52.32% market share in 2018. By application, Automotive is the largest consumer group, with market share of 33.99% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Quartz Oscillators Market

In 2019, the global Quartz Oscillators market size was US$ 1515.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1442.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Quartz Oscillators Scope and Market Size

Quartz Oscillators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quartz Oscillators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Quartz Oscillators market is segmented into

TCXO

VCXO

OCXO

Others

Segment by Application, the Quartz Oscillators market is segmented into

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipments

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Quartz Oscillators Market Share Analysis

Quartz Oscillators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Quartz Oscillators product introduction, recent developments, Quartz Oscillators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Miyazaki Epson

Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK)

TXC

Daishinku Corp (KDS)

Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD)

Hosonic Electronic

Siward Crystal Technology

River Eletec

Micro Crystal

Failong Crystal Technologies

ZheJiang East Crystal

Guoxin Micro

Vectron International

Rakon

NSK (JenJaan Quartek Corporation)

ILSI America LLC

Diodes Incorporated

Fox Electronics

Pletronics

TKD Science and Technology

