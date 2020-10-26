Global Quartz Oscillators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Quartz Oscillators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Quartz Oscillators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The crystal oscillator refers to a slice (abbreviated as a wafer) from a quartz crystal at a certain azimuth angle, a quartz crystal resonator, which is simply referred to as a quartz crystal or a crystal, and a crystal oscillator; and a crystal element in which an IC constitutes an oscillation circuit is added inside the package is called Crystal oscillator.
There are many different types of Quartz Oscillators. The market can be segmented into: TCXO Type, VCXO Type, OCXO Type and Others Type. TCXO Type is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 52.32% market share in 2018. By application, Automotive is the largest consumer group, with market share of 33.99% in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Quartz Oscillators Market
In 2019, the global Quartz Oscillators market size was US$ 1515.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1442.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Quartz Oscillators Scope and Market Size
Quartz Oscillators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quartz Oscillators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Quartz Oscillators market is segmented into
TCXO
VCXO
OCXO
Others
Segment by Application, the Quartz Oscillators market is segmented into
Aerospace
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Medical Equipments
IT & Telecommunication
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Quartz Oscillators Market Share Analysis
Quartz Oscillators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Quartz Oscillators product introduction, recent developments, Quartz Oscillators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Miyazaki Epson
Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK)
TXC
Daishinku Corp (KDS)
Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD)
Hosonic Electronic
Siward Crystal Technology
River Eletec
Micro Crystal
Failong Crystal Technologies
ZheJiang East Crystal
Guoxin Micro
Vectron International
Rakon
NSK (JenJaan Quartek Corporation)
ILSI America LLC
Diodes Incorporated
Fox Electronics
Pletronics
TKD Science and Technology
