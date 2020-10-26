Global Water Storage Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Storage Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Storage Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Water storage is a broad term that refers to the storage of drinking water for drinking and non-potable water for agriculture.
Water storage systems play an important role in many fields including commerce, municipal, residential and industrial.Huge downstream demand is driving the trade in water storage.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.North America is the largest consumer of water storage systems, with a revenue share of more than 50 percent in 2019.
In 2019, the global Water Storage Systems market size was US$ 3392.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4570.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Water Storage Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Storage Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Water Storage Systems market is segmented into
Concrete Tank
Metal Tank
Plastic Tank
Fiber Glass Tank
Segment by Application, the Water Storage Systems market is segmented into
Commercial
Residential
Municipal
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis
Water Storage Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Storage Systems product introduction, recent developments, Water Storage Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
CST Industries
Caldwell Tanks
HUBER SE
McDermott
ZCL Composites
Crom
DN Tanks
Containment Solutions
SBS Tank
Hendic
Snyder Industries
BUWATEC
American Tank
WATTS
Maguire Iron
Aquality
Dalsem
Florida Aquastore
Kaveri Plasto Containers
Poly-Mart
AGI
