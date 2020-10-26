Global Water Storage Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Storage Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Storage Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water storage is a broad term that refers to the storage of drinking water for drinking and non-potable water for agriculture.

Water storage systems play an important role in many fields including commerce, municipal, residential and industrial.Huge downstream demand is driving the trade in water storage.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.North America is the largest consumer of water storage systems, with a revenue share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Storage Systems Market

In 2019, the global Water Storage Systems market size was US$ 3392.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4570.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Water Storage Systems Scope and Market Size

Water Storage Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Storage Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Storage Systems market is segmented into

Concrete Tank

Metal Tank

Plastic Tank

Fiber Glass Tank

Segment by Application, the Water Storage Systems market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Municipal

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

Water Storage Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Storage Systems product introduction, recent developments, Water Storage Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CST Industries

Caldwell Tanks

HUBER SE

McDermott

ZCL Composites

Crom

DN Tanks

Containment Solutions

SBS Tank

Hendic

Snyder Industries

BUWATEC

American Tank

WATTS

Maguire Iron

Aquality

Dalsem

Florida Aquastore

Kaveri Plasto Containers

Poly-Mart

AGI

