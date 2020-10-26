Global Chassis Mount Resistors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Chassis Mount Resistors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chassis Mount Resistors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Chassis mount resistor is an electrical component used to resist the flow of electric current and they have a stated value of resistance. In it high power wirewound resistors are housed in a finned metal case that can be bolted to a metal chassis for effective dissipation of heat generated from the component.

Nowadays, global Chassis Mount Resistors production areas are mainly in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan. In 2018, China Chassis Mount Resistors production takes about 32.08% with 99.6 M Units and it is the largest production region. North America was a major market for Chassis Mount Resistors in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. The growing demand for Chassis Mount Resistors in the New Energy Control System sector is also likely to boost the need for Chassis Mount Resistors in Asia Pacific in 2018.

In 2019, the global Chassis Mount Resistors market size was US$ 191.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 312.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Chassis Mount Resistors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chassis Mount Resistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

1 to 10 Watts

>10 to 100 Watts

>100 to 300 Watts

Above 300 Watts

New Energy Control System

Power Supply

Security Camera/Monitor

Industrial/Automation System

VFD Control/CNC Equipment

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Chassis Mount Resistors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Chassis Mount Resistors product introduction, recent developments, Chassis Mount Resistors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

ARCOL (Ohmite)

TE Connectivity

Vishay

TT Electronics

Yageo

Stackpole Electronics

Johanson Dielectrics

Pak Heng

Shenzhen Yingfa Electronics

Mingsheng Electronic

Autrou

Riedon

Shenzhen Kawaxin Electronics

Jingdacheng Electronic

