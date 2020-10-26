Global Chassis Mount Resistors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Chassis Mount Resistors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chassis Mount Resistors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Chassis mount resistor is an electrical component used to resist the flow of electric current and they have a stated value of resistance. In it high power wirewound resistors are housed in a finned metal case that can be bolted to a metal chassis for effective dissipation of heat generated from the component.
Nowadays, global Chassis Mount Resistors production areas are mainly in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan. In 2018, China Chassis Mount Resistors production takes about 32.08% with 99.6 M Units and it is the largest production region. North America was a major market for Chassis Mount Resistors in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. The growing demand for Chassis Mount Resistors in the New Energy Control System sector is also likely to boost the need for Chassis Mount Resistors in Asia Pacific in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chassis Mount Resistors Market
In 2019, the global Chassis Mount Resistors market size was US$ 191.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 312.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Chassis Mount Resistors Scope and Market Size
Chassis Mount Resistors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chassis Mount Resistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Chassis Mount Resistors market is segmented into
1 to 10 Watts
>10 to 100 Watts
>100 to 300 Watts
Above 300 Watts
Segment by Application, the Chassis Mount Resistors market is segmented into
New Energy Control System
Power Supply
Security Camera/Monitor
Industrial/Automation System
VFD Control/CNC Equipment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Chassis Mount Resistors Market Share Analysis
Chassis Mount Resistors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Chassis Mount Resistors product introduction, recent developments, Chassis Mount Resistors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ARCOL (Ohmite)
TE Connectivity
Vishay
TT Electronics
Yageo
Stackpole Electronics
Johanson Dielectrics
Pak Heng
Shenzhen Yingfa Electronics
Mingsheng Electronic
Autrou
Riedon
Shenzhen Kawaxin Electronics
Jingdacheng Electronic
