Global Diaphragm Compressors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Diaphragm Compressors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diaphragm Compressors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diaphragm Compressors are variant of the classic reciprocating compressors with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for diaphragm compressor in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced diaphragm compressor. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of petrochemical & general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of diaphragm compressor in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diaphragm Compressors Market

In 2019, the global Diaphragm Compressors market size was US$ 77 million and it is expected to reach US$ 93 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Diaphragm Compressors Scope and Market Size

Diaphragm Compressors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diaphragm Compressors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Diaphragm Compressors market is segmented into

Single Stage

Two Stage

Multi Stage

Segment by Application, the Diaphragm Compressors market is segmented into

Petrochemical

Chemical

General Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Diaphragm Compressors Market Share Analysis

Diaphragm Compressors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Diaphragm Compressors product introduction, recent developments, Diaphragm Compressors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Howden

Sundyne

Sera GMBH

PDC Machines

Beijing Jingcheng

Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

Mehrer Compression

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

Aoki Works

Beijing Huizhi

Fluitron

