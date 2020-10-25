Global Manual Boring-Milling Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Manual Boring-Milling Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Manual Boring-Milling Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Boring-Milling Machine, also called boring mills, is mainly used in the boring process. In machining, boring is the process of enlarging a hole that has already been drilled (or cast) by means of a single-point cutting tool (or of a boring head containing several such tools). Boring is used to achieve greater accuracy of the diameter of a hole, and can be used to cut a tapered hole.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The global Manual Boring-Milling Machine market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Manual Boring-Milling Machine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manual Boring-Milling Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PAMA

AZ spa

DANOBATGROUP

LAZZATI

MHI

Fermat Machinery

FPT Industrie

Juaristi

Toshiba Machine

Doosan

Q2JC

SMTCL

Kuming Machine Tool

China North Industries Group

Manual Boring-Milling Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Fine Boring-Milling Machine

Horizontal Boring-Milling Machine

Floor-type Boring-Milling Machine

Other

Manual Boring-Milling Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Industry

Transportation Industry

Industrial Machinery

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Manual Boring-Milling Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Manual Boring-Milling Machine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

