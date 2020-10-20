Global Valves for Power Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Valves for Power market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Valves for Power market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Valves are devices that are used to control, direct, and regulate the flow and pressure of gases, liquids, and fluidized solids.These valves can be operated electrically, pneumatically, and hydraulically.

This industry research report identifies the increase in number of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. Coal is the most commonly used fuel for power production. Though coal power plants are preferred over other power plants due to the cost factor, the increasing focus of governments and environmentalists in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases, has resulted in the rise in number of natural gas-based power plants. The increased production of natural gas, the decrease in its prices, and stringent emission norms implemented in several developed countries, will compel the power sector to transition from fossil fuel power generation to CCGT technology that also has benefits such as less emission of CO2, NOx, and SO₂ when compared to coal-powered plants. Since gas turbines use valves in several applications including fuel control, false start drain, intel guide vane actuation, air purge control, and reverse flow prevention, the expected increase in the number of CCGT gas turbines in the coming years, will drive the growth of this market.

The global Valves for Power market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Valves for Power volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Valves for Power market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Valves for Power Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Valves for Power Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Valves for Power Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Quarter-Turn Valves

Multi-Turn Valves

Control Valves

By Application:

Power Station

Ower Transmission Station

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Valves for Power market are:

Curtiss-Wright

Cameron

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Weir

Alfa Laval

IMI Critical Engineering

KSB

Neway Valve

Valvitalia

Velan

Watts Water Technologies

L&T Valves

GE

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Valves for Power market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

