Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Research Report 2020

The frequency of millimeter electronic wave lies in between 3GHz to 300 GHz. It is a special electromagnetic wave whose frequency is far beyond the frequency range of other commonly used wireless technologies. Originally electromagnetic waves having frequencies higher than 80GHz were termed as microwaves and electromagnetic waves having even higher frequencies were termed as radio waves. However, with commercialization of this technology, the demarcation between various frequencies has blurred.

The demand for higher bandwidth continues to escalate as more and more consumers gain access to the internet, and as existing users report higher data consumption. From young consumers who extensively use smartphones to corporate data centers experiencing mounting volumes of data, the answer lies in offering higher bandwidths. This bandwidth demand can only be met by introducing newer technologies to the market, such as the use of fiber optic cables, which are currently the best solution for delivering maximum bandwidth. Yet, the high cost of fiber optic cables has proven to be a deterrent to its wider adoption. This is where the millimeter wave wireless technology comes into the picture by offering similar bandwidths at lower prices. The ability of millimeter wave equipment to deliver an economical solution greatly works in its favor.

The global Millimeter Wave Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1971.3 million by 2026, from US$ 507.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Millimeter Wave Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Millimeter Wave Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Millimeter scanners

Millimeter radars

Millimeter micro scale backhaul

By Application:

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Millimeter Wave Equipment market are:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA)

BridgeWave Communications, Inc. (USA)

Wireless Excellence Limited (UK)

DragonWave, Inc. (Canada)

E-Band Communications, LLC (USA)

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division (Russia)

INTRACOM TELECOM (Greece)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Siklu Communication Ltd (Israel)

Trex Enterprises Corporation (USA)

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Millimeter Wave Equipment market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

