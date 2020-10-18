Global and Japan Capryloyl Glycine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Capryloyl Glycine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Capryloyl Glycine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Capryloyl glycine is a lipid amino acid. It is obtained by acylation of glycine to the octanoyl fatty chain. Glycine is the simplest and only one-amino acid that does not have a chiral carbon. It is also used for the biosynthesis of a plurality of important physiological substances in the organism.

It is one of the main components of dermal structural proteins, therefore, it plays an extremely important role in the skin, especially in the metabolism of skin cells and skin moisturising. Caprylic acid and glycine are both widely found in plants. The combination is beneficial in skin moisture retention and collagen synthesis. It can regulate alkaline-acidity, balance the skin’s environment, prevent excessive keratinisation and inhibit harmful microbes.

Segment by Type, the Capryloyl Glycine market is segmented into

98% (Purity)

98.5% (Purity)

99% (Purity)

Segment by Application, the Capryloyl Glycine market is segmented into

Anti-Dandruff Products

Anti-Acne Products

Low Preservative Products

Products for Sensitive Skins

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Capryloyl Glycine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Capryloyl Glycine market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Capryloyl Glycine Market Share Analysis

Capryloyl Glycine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Capryloyl Glycine business, the date to enter into the Capryloyl Glycine market, Capryloyl Glycine product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AE Chemie

Prodotti Gianni

Onlystar Biotechnology

Minasolve

…

