Global and United States Benzophenone-3 Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Benzophenone-3 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Benzophenone-3 or Oxybenzone or BP-3 (trade names Milestab 9, Eusolex 4360, Escalol 567, KAHSCREEN BZ-3) is an organic compound. It is a pale-yellow solid that is readily soluble in most organic solvents. Oxybenzone belongs to the class of aromatic ketones known as benzophenones. It is a naturally occurring chemical found in various flowering plants as well as being an organic component of many sunscreen lotions. It is also in widespread use in things like plastics, toys, furniture finishes, and more to limit UV degradation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Benzophenone-3 Market

The global Benzophenone-3 market

The global Benzophenone-3 market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Benzophenone-3 Scope and Market Size

Benzophenone-3 market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Benzophenone-3 market is segmented into

95% (Purity)

97% (Purity)

99% (Purity)

Segment by Application, the Benzophenone-3 market is segmented into

Sunscreens

Furniture Finishes

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Benzophenone-3 market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Benzophenone-3 market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Benzophenone-3 Market Share Analysis

Benzophenone-3 market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Artec Chemical

TRI-K Industries

Hangzhou Lingeba Technology

Georges Walther

Jeen International

MFCI

Symrise

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany

Shandong Ailitong New Materials

Lansdowne Chemicals

Clariant

Sino Lion

KCC Beauty (KCC Basildon)

Ashland Specialty Chemical

Fenchem

Kyowa Chemical Industry

Essential Ingredients

Coskin Specialities

Aako

Hongkun Group

Kuo Ching Chemical Company

Syrgis Performance Specialties (Sirgis Group)

Uniproma Chemical

Vivimed

