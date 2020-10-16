Global Beauveria Bassiana Insecticide Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Beauveria Bassiana Insecticide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Beauveria Bassiana Insecticide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Beauveria bassiana is a fungus that grows naturally in soils throughout the world and acts as a parasite on various arthropod species, causing white muscardine disease; it thus belongs to the entomopathogenic fungi. It is being used as a biological insecticide to control a number of pests such as termites, thrips, whiteflies, aphids and different beetles. Its use in the control of bedbugs and malaria-transmitting mosquitos is under investigation.

Beauveria Bassiana Insecticide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Beauveria Bassiana Insecticide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

BASF

BioWorks

Koppert B.V

Certis USA

Tianren

Bioquirama SAS

Troy BioSciences

FILNOVA

BuildASoil

Vanda Technology

Tari Bio-Tech

M. D Agrotech

T.STANES

Multiplex Group

Liquid

Powder

Agriculture

Forestry

The Beauveria Bassiana Insecticide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Beauveria Bassiana Insecticide market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

