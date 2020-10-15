Global and China Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Insulating concrete form or insulated concrete form (ICF) is a system of formwork for reinforced concrete usually made with a rigid thermal insulation that stays in place as a permanent interior and exterior substrate for walls, floors, and roofs. The forms are interlocking modular units that are dry-stacked (without mortar) and filled with concrete. The units lock together somewhat like Lego bricks and create a form for the structural walls or floors of a building. ICF construction has become commonplace for both low rise commercial and high performance residential construction as more stringent energy efficiency and natural disaster resistant building codes are adopted. ICFs may be used with frost protected shallow foundations (FPSF).

The North American region is the largest consumer of insulating concrete form products. The US, Canada, and Germany are among the major markets for insulating concrete form. The insulating concrete form market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of residential activities in the US, Canada, and Mexico is projected to drive the growth of the North America insulating concrete form market. Additionally, government investments in the construction sector provide potential growth opportunities for the insulating concrete form market in this region.

Segment by Type, the Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market is segmented into

Flat Wall Systems

Grid Wall Systems

Post & Lintel Systems

Segment by Application, the Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market is segmented into

Residential

Non-residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Share Analysis

Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) business, the date to enter into the Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market, Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Nudura

Quad-Lock Building Systems

Amvic

Fox Blocks

BASF

Logix Insulated Concrete Forms

Conform Global

Kore

Polycrete International

Liteform

Sunbloc

Rastra

Superform Products

Durisol

Beco Products

