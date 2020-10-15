Global and Japan Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Concrete Surface Deactivators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Concrete Surface Deactivators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Surface deactivators are applied to fresh concrete to chemically delay the set of the surface mortar. Unlike concrete set deactivators, they allow the rest of the concrete to cure normally, without affecting the setting rate or strength gain. Because surface deactivators work their magic by stopping the hydration process down to a controlled depth, the underlying concrete will harden properly while allowing easy removal of the surface paste later. When you are ready to expose the aggregate by hosing or high-pressure washing, the depth of aggregate reveal is more uniform with minimal pop-outs.

Among regions, Europe is estimated to dominate the global concrete surface retarders market in 2018, and this trend is projected to continue till 2025. The key factors attributed to this dominance include an increasing number of new residential construction activities, growing demand for green building structures, and supportive government initiatives in the region.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Concrete Surface Deactivators Market

The global Concrete Surface Deactivators market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Scope and Market Size

Concrete Surface Deactivators market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Surface Deactivators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Concrete Surface Deactivators market is segmented into

Organic Agents

Inorganic Agents

Segment by Application, the Concrete Surface Deactivators market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Concrete Surface Deactivators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Concrete Surface Deactivators market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Share Analysis

Concrete Surface Deactivators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Concrete Surface Deactivators business, the date to enter into the Concrete Surface Deactivators market, Concrete Surface Deactivators product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sika

BASF

Cemex

GCP Applied Technologies

Fosroc

Mapei

The Euclid Chemical Company

W. R. Meadows

Parchem Construction Supplies

Russtech

Thermax

Larsen Building Products

Norsekem

Interstar Materials

Premiere Concrete Admixtures

