Global and Japan Feed Acidifiers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Feed Acidifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Feed Acidifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Feed Acidifiers are acids included in feeds in order to lower the pH of the feed, gut, and microbial cytoplasm thereby inhibiting the growth of pathogenic intestinal microflora.

Asia Pacific dominated the feed acidifiers market in 2017, as the region has also witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

The global Feed Acidifiers market size is projected to reach US$ 2895.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2440.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Feed Acidifiers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Acidifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Feed Acidifiers market is segmented into

Propionic acid

Formic acid

Lactic acid

Citric acid

Malic acid

Sorbic acid

Others

Segment by Application, the Feed Acidifiers market is segmented into

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Feed Acidifiers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Feed Acidifiers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Feed Acidifiers Market Share Analysis

Feed Acidifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Feed Acidifiers business, the date to enter into the Feed Acidifiers market, Feed Acidifiers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Yara International

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Kemira

Perstorp

Novus International

Corbion

Impextraco

Addcon Group

Anpario

Peterlabs

Jefo Nutrition

Pancosma

Nutrex

