Global and Japan Excipients Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Excipients market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Excipients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Excipients are inert substances that are generally used to manufacture different forms of drugs and are present in the finished products. Excipients help in providing long-term stability and make solid formulations bulkier. They also improve the functionality of drugs and make them safer.
Based on functionality, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers & diluents, binders, suspending & viscosity agents, flavoring agents & sweeteners, coating agents, colorants, disintegrants, lubricants & glidants, preservatives, emulsifying agents, and other functionalities. The large share of the fillers and diluents segment can be attributed to the increased use of fillers and diluents in the development and production of solid oral drugs.
The global Excipients market size is projected to reach US$ 5682.3 million by 2026, from US$ 4270.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Excipients Scope and Market Size
Excipients market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Excipients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Excipients market is segmented into
Organic Excipients
Inorganic Excipients
Segment by Application, the Excipients market is segmented into
Oral Formulations
Topical Formulations
Parenteral Formulations
Other Formulations
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Excipients market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Excipients market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Excipients Market Share Analysis
Excipients market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Excipients business, the date to enter into the Excipients market, Excipients product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
DuPont
Roquette
Ashland
BASF
Evonik
Associated British Foods
Lubrizol
DOW
Croda International
Archer Daniels Midland
Innophos
Kerry Group
Wacker Chemie
DFE Pharma
Colorcon
JRS Pharma
Air Liquide
Hunan ER-Kang pharmaceutical
Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients
Toudongbao Biotechnology
Shandong Head Co., Ltd
