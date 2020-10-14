Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Plastics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Plastics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor plastic means the plastic used forn semiconductor production which need highly qualified material.

Many of the process stages involved in semiconductor production require components made of highly qualified materials. The qualified in here means material purity, resistance to chemicals and good dimensional stability even at high temperatures. Semiconductor Plastic can make high performance for the manufacture and processing of wafers. The process that semiconductor plastic participate in include Chemical Mechanical Planarization, Cleaning of the wafer, Deposition, Testing, Etching, and Pattern transfer, pattern development and bake.

Semiconductor Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyoxymethylene (POM-C)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyimide (PI)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

PAI (polyamide-imide)

Semiconductor Plastics Breakdown Data by Production Process

CMP Application

Further Semiconductor Processes

Back-end Applications

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Semiconductor Plastics market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Semiconductor Plastics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Ensinger Inc.

A&C Plastics, Inc.

Boedeker Plastics, Inc.

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

ZYPEEK

Kingfa

JUSEP

Craftech Ind

EPTAM

Polymershapes

Professional Plastics, Inc.

MITSUBISHI

Veejay Plastic

KT Plastics

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Vanderveer Industrial Plastics

ERIKS

TOHO KASEI Co., Ltd.

E. Jordan Brookes

Vycom Plastics

thyssenkrupp Engineered Plastics

BKB Precision

Impact Engineering Plastics

TOWA

Plastic Distributors and Fabricators, Inc.

Wah Lee Industrial Corp

