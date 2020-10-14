Impact Of Outbreak Of Coronavirus (Covid-19) On Caprylyl Glycol Market – Global Industry Analysis 2030

Caprylyl Glycol Market: Introduction

Caprylyl glycol has 8 carbons in the carbon chain with hydroxyl group (-OH). It is a common component of numerous creams and ointments, where it is utilized as a skin conditioning agent. It is also noted to have some antimicrobial (preserving) ability. Caprylyl glycol is used in cosmetics and personal care products, these ingredients may be employed in baby products, eye makeup, bath, cleansing, skin care, and hair care products.

Key Drivers of Global Caprylyl Glycol Market

The global caprylyl glycol market is expected to expand significantly due to an increase in the demand for hair care and skin care products

Caprylyl glycol is a humectant, which means it is a substance that helps the skin retain water. Caprylyl glycol is used in the formulation of lotions, moisturizers, and cleansers in order to help lock in moisture.

Increasing demand for personal care products and expansion of the cosmetics industry are expected to drive the caprylyl glycol market during the forecast period

Polypropylene Material Segment to Dominate Global Caprylyl Glycol Market

In terms of material, the polypropylene segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2019. This is due to low melt viscosity and high processability of polypropylene.

Polypropylene makes good webs of fibers with high processability. Furthermore, melt blown fiber from polybutylene terephthalate and polycarbonate produce soft-fine fibred webs.

Processing for polyethylene is difficult; however, it is majorly used in various end-user industries such as automotive and electrical and electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics Application Segment to Expand at Significant Pace

Based on application, the personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace owing to the high demand for caprylyl glycol to manufacture various cosmetics and skin care and hair care products

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Caprylyl Glycol Market

In terms of region, the global caprylyl glycol market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a major consumer for caprylyl glycol across the globe. The region is likely to witness significant rise in demand for caprylyl glycol owing to expansion of the cosmetics industry in the region.

North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of caprylyl glycol demand. Europe and North America offer stronger environmental incentives to use various alcohol-free products to manufacture personal care products. The use of caprylyl glycol in chemicals and cosmetics is expected to propel the caprylyl glycol market in these regions.

Significant expansion of the cosmetics industry in Germany, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, India, and China, is projected to boost the demand for caprylyl glycol in the near future

Key Players Operating in Global Caprylyl Glycol Market

High initial capital investments are estimated to hamper the entry of new players in the market. The caprylyl glycol market is driven by mergers and acquisitions.

Key players operating in the global caprylyl glycol market include:

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

DuPont

Temix International

Huntsman Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries

Global Caprylyl Glycol Market: Research Scope

Global Caprylyl Glycol Market, by Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemical Production

Others

