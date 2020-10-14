COVID-19 Impact on Residue Testing Services Market – Global Industry Analysis 2027

Global Residue Testing Services Market: Introduction

Residue testing is employed to identify various types of residues including pesticide residues, toxins, chemicals, pathogens, heavy metals, and allergens present in food products, animal feed, medicines, and beverages. A product is subjected to chemical or microbiological analysis in order to detect presence of residues in its ingredients.

Residue testing services provide efficient analysis of the product with speedy results and simplicity of operation, with minimal labor for sample preparation

Major types of residue testing include chromatography, spectroscopy, and immunoassay techniques. Residue testing marginalized the growth of any type of contamination.

Growth of Global Food & Beverages Industry to Drive Global Residue Testing Services Market

The global residue resting services market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period

The global residue testing services market is driven by increase in the incidence of allergic reactions among people, rising chemical contamination in the food & beverages industry, growing trend of eating organic food, evolving international trade of food ingredients, and rising food safety regulations across the globe

Rising awareness among consumers about the importance of organic and contaminant-free food is a key factor driving the global residue testing services market. The market is also augmented by the increasing number of stringent regulations in various countries to determine the quality of food and other products including medicines and animal feed.

Pesticide Residue Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Based on type, the global residue resting services market can be segmented into pesticide residues, chemical and contaminant residues, food allergens, antibiotic residues, feed additives, heavy metals, minerals, and others

The pesticide residues segment is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Rising demand for pesticide-free food grains across the world and increasing government regulations on food safety are driving the demand for pesticide residue testing services across the globe.

Chromatography Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Based on technology, the global residue resting services market can be divided into chromatography based, spectroscopy, immunoassay, and others

The chromatography segment is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the near future, due to high sensitivity and quick results offered by chromatography.

Rising demand from agriculture and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to drive the global residue resting services market during the forecast period

Food & Beverages Segment Holds a Major Share of Global Residue Testing Services Market

Based on end-use, the global residue resting services market can be segmented into food & beverages, agriculture crops, feed & pet food, pharmaceutical, and others

The food & beverages industry holds a major share of the global residue resting services market. Increasing demand for contaminant- and pesticide-free food and growth of the food industry are anticipated to drive the global residue testing services market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities to Residue Testing Services Market

In terms of region, the global residue testing services market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global residue testing services market during the forecast period. Germany is projected to constitute a major share of the residue resting services market in Europe during the forecast period.

Presence of key service providers in the region boosts the market in Europe. Stringent government regulations imposed for food safety also drive the market in the region.

North America has been a prominent end-user of residue resting services over the last few years. The U.S. held a major share of the residue resting services in North America in 2019.

Key Players Operating in Global Residue Testing Services Market

The global residue resting services market is fragmented, with several regional and global manufacturers operating in the market. Prominent players operating in the market are investing in the launch of new products and technological advancements in order to maintain their leading position.

Key players operating in the global residue resting services market are:

Intertek

Nelson Labs NV

SGS SA

Eurofins

Pacific Biolabs

STERIS

Global Residue Testing Services Market: Research Scope

Global Residue Testing Services Market, by Type

Pesticide Residues

Chemical and Contaminant Residues

Food Allergens

Antibiotic Residues

Feed Additives

Heavy Metals

Minerals

Others (Including Mycotoxins)

Global Residue Testing Services Market, by Technology

Chromatography based High-pressure Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry Others

Spectroscopy

Immunoassay

Others

Global Residue Testing Services Market, by End-use

Food & Beverages

Agriculture Crops

Feed & Pet Food

Pharmaceutical

Others (Including Medical Devices)

