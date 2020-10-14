Covid-19 Impact on White Fused Alumina Micropowder Market – Industry Report, 2027

Global White Fused Alumina Micropowder Market: Highlights

White fused alumina (WFA or WA) is produced by fusing calcined alumina in an electric arc furnace under carefully controlled conditions at high temperatures. The dense mineral is white in color and it predominantly contains large crystals of alpha alumina.

White fused alumina is an important raw material used in the manufacture of abrasives, ceramics shapes, grinding wheels, sandpaper, blasting mediums, laminates, and coatings. Also, it is widely used in refractories, metal preparation, lapping, polishing, grinding, etc. Since WFA is a highly pure, low-iron alumina with low impurities and stability at high temperatures, it is employed in specific refractory applications such as high-tech refractory castables, isostatic pressed refractories, and pre-cast refractory shapes.

Key Drivers of Global White Fused Alumina Micropowder Market

Increasing demand for white fused alumina micropowder in the global electrical & electronics industry is likely to drive the global white fused alumina micropowder market during the forecast period. They are used as an insulation coating material for heaters of electronics tubes.

In India, the electronics industry is considered one of the most rapidly growing industries, both in terms of production and exports. Extensive growth of the electronics industry, particularly in India and China, is expected to propel the white fused alumina micropowder market in these countries in the near future.

Global White Fused Alumina Micropowder Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global white fused alumina micropowder market can be segmented into abrasion protection, metalworking processes, refractories, engineered ceramics, and others

The refractories segment is projected to account for a major share of the global white fused alumina micropowder market by 2027. Expanding at a significant rate, metalworking processes and abrasion protection segments are expected to create significant incremental opportunity during the forecast period. Growth rate of engineered ceramics and others segments is expected to remain moderate to high during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be a Key Market for White Fused Alumina Micropowder

In terms of region, the global white fused alumina micropowder market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, China and India are promoting investments in their respective end-use industries, which is expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific held the leading share of the global market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is the most promising market and the trend is expected continue in the next few years. With the saturation of economy in Europe and North America, the demand for white fused alumina micropowder is shifting toward Asia Pacific. White fused alumina micropowder manufacturers are targeting this region.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. End-use industries in Mexico have been expanding steadily over the last few years. Apart from this, the UAE market is also witnessing tremendous growth. This factor is projected to drive the demand for white fused alumina micropowder in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively, during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global White Fused Alumina Micropowder Market

The global white fused alumina micropowder market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Richard Baker Harrison Limited

Washington Mills

Zhengzhou whale refractory co., LTD

Henan Yilong High & New Materials

Global White Fused Alumina Micropowder Market: Research Scope

