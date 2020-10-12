Global and United States Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment is used for an integrated chip to function, it needs to be connected to the package or directly to the printed circuit. This involves wire bonding, die-bonding, and dicing. Also, it is a back end process of chip formation. Semiconductor chip assembly is also a key component of the semiconductor supply chain.

The increase in application of semiconductor ICs across many segments has increased the demand for Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment. The growth in complexity of semiconductor IC designs majorly drives the market. Recently, it has been observed that there is an increase in the need for semiconductor ICs that can perform multiple functions. Consequently, vendors have developed semiconductor ICs with complex architecture to address the rise in need for multi-functional ICs. The development of complex semiconductor ICs is a critical factor that impels the market growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market is segmented into

Die Bonders

Wire Bonders

Packaging Equipment

Others

Segment by Application, the Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market is segmented into

IDMs

OSAT

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Market Share Analysis

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment business, the date to enter into the Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market, Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Besi

Accrutech

Shinkawa

Palomar Technologies

Hesse Mechatronics

Toray Engineering

West Bond

HYBOND

DIAS Automation

