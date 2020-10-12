Global and Japan Butt Fusion Welding Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Butt Fusion Welding Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Butt Fusion Welding Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Butt Fusion Welding Machine market, also known as Butt Fusion Machines, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.

Butt Fusion is most common and most popular pipe fusion method. Butt fusion machines simply heat two ends of pipe (fittings, valve, etc) simultaneously and press them together butt to butt. Butt fusion machines are specifically made to accomplish this types of material joining. These machines can be compared to budget and high end cars.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Butt Fusion Welding Machine Market

The global Butt Fusion Welding Machine market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Butt Fusion Welding Machine Scope and Market Size

Butt Fusion Welding Machine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butt Fusion Welding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Butt Fusion Welding Machine market is segmented into

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Segment by Application, the Butt Fusion Welding Machine market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Chemical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Butt Fusion Welding Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Butt Fusion Welding Machine market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Butt Fusion Welding Machine Market Share Analysis

Butt Fusion Welding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Butt Fusion Welding Machine business, the date to enter into the Butt Fusion Welding Machine market, Butt Fusion Welding Machine product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Fusion Group

Ritmo Group

Rothenberger

SAURON

SINWINCO

Georg Fischer

Kennees

Fusion Provida UK

Hiweld

Mcelroy

Hy-Ram Engineering

Acuster Bahisa

Wuxi Baoda

Hangzhou Huanzhong

