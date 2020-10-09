Global and China Gas Detector Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Gas Detector Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Gas Detector Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A gas detector is a device that detects the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions

The global market for gas detection equipment is gaining from mandates in place for workplace safety especially in the industrial sector. Gas detection equipment can identify the presence of harmful gases in the environment and raise an alarm to prevent accidents. Government bodies and industry associations have formulated regulations that businesses need to adhere to maintain a safe work environment.

The global Gas Detector Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 3995.1 million by 2026, from US$ 3015.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Gas Detector Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Detector Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Gas Detector Equipment market is segmented into

Flammable Gas Detector

Combustible and Toxic Gases Detector

Oxygen Detector

Others

Segment by Application, the Gas Detector Equipment market is segmented into

Refineries

Industrial

Automobiles

Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Household Activities

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Gas Detector Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Gas Detector Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Gas Detector Equipment Market Share Analysis

Gas Detector Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Gas Detector Equipment business, the date to enter into the Gas Detector Equipment market, Gas Detector Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Drager AG and Co(Germany)

Airtest Technologies Inc(Canada)

Honeywell International Inc(US)

Bacharach(US)

GE Measurement and Control Solutions(US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US)

BW Technologies(Canada)

Mine Safety Appliances Company(US)

Industrial Scientific Corporation(US)

Siemens AG(Germany)

RAE Systems Inc(US)

Sierra Monitor Corporation(US)

Scott Health and Safety(US)

Sensidyne LP(US)

Tyco International(Ireland)

