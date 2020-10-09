Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Swimming Pool Alarms market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Swimming Pool Alarms market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Swimming Pool Alarm is designed to sound when a person or pet falls into the pool.
North America holds the major share in the market, with a share of 63%. Top 5 companies, including Maytronics, RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle), Driven Designs (Pool Patrol), SPQ Brands (PoolEye) and Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System, are the leaders of the industry and took up about 53% of the global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market
The global Swimming Pool Alarms market size is projected to reach US$ 220.6 million by 2026, from US$ 125.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Swimming Pool Alarms Scope and Segment
Swimming Pool Alarms market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swimming Pool Alarms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Maytronics
RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle)
Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)
SPQ Brands (PoolEye)
Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System
Blue Wave Products, Inc.
PBM Industries(Poolguard )
…
Swimming Pool Alarms Breakdown Data by Type
Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm
Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm
Pool Immersion Alarm
Pool Gate Alarm
Others
Swimming Pool Alarms Breakdown Data by Application
Private Pool
Commercial Swimming pool
Public Swimming Pool
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Swimming Pool Alarms market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Swimming Pool Alarms market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Swimming Pool Alarms Market Share Analysis
