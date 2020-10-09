In this report, the Global Swimming Pool Alarms market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Swimming Pool Alarms market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-swimming-pool-alarms-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



The Swimming Pool Alarm is designed to sound when a person or pet falls into the pool.

North America holds the major share in the market, with a share of 63%. Top 5 companies, including Maytronics, RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle), Driven Designs (Pool Patrol), SPQ Brands (PoolEye) and Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System, are the leaders of the industry and took up about 53% of the global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market

The global Swimming Pool Alarms market size is projected to reach US$ 220.6 million by 2026, from US$ 125.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Swimming Pool Alarms Scope and Segment

Swimming Pool Alarms market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swimming Pool Alarms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Maytronics

RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle)

Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)

SPQ Brands (PoolEye)

Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System

Blue Wave Products, Inc.

PBM Industries(Poolguard )

…

Swimming Pool Alarms Breakdown Data by Type

Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm

Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm

Pool Immersion Alarm

Pool Gate Alarm

Others

Swimming Pool Alarms Breakdown Data by Application

Private Pool

Commercial Swimming pool

Public Swimming Pool

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Swimming Pool Alarms market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Swimming Pool Alarms market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Swimming Pool Alarms Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-swimming-pool-alarms-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com