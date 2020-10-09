Global Unmanned Helicopter Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Unmanned Helicopter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Unmanned Helicopter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

North America and Europe hold the major share in the market, with a revenue share of 87%. Top 3 companies, including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Schiebel, are the leaders of the industry and took up about 55% of the global market.

The global Unmanned Helicopter market size is projected to reach US$ 3856.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1690.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026.

Unmanned Helicopter market is segmented by Max.Takeoff Weight, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Helicopter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Max.Takeoff Weight and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Schiebel

Leonardo

Saab Group

Yamaha

Aeroscout

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Beijing Zhonghangzhi

Aviation Industry

Beijing Chinawing UAV

EWATT

Unmanned Helicopter Breakdown Data by Max.Takeoff Weight

Below 100kg

100-500kg

Above 500kg

Unmanned Helicopter Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Civil

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Unmanned Helicopter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Unmanned Helicopter market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Max.Takeoff Weight, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

