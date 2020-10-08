Global and China Gas Insulated Substation Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Gas Insulated Substation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Gas Insulated Substation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gas insulated substation uses a superior dielectric gas, SF6, at moderate pressure for phase-tophase and phase-to-ground insulation.Gas insulated substation has received great interest in the recent years. One of the advantages of GIS over conventional substations are their compactness, which makes them a favorite for service in urban residential areas.
The global Gas Insulated Substation market size is projected to reach US$ 24520 million by 2026, from US$ 17220 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Gas Insulated Substation Scope and Market Size
Gas Insulated Substation market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Insulated Substation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Gas Insulated Substation market is segmented into
Distribution Voltage
Sub Transmission Voltage
High Voltage
Extra High Voltage
Ultra-High Voltage
Segment by Application, the Gas Insulated Substation market is segmented into
Power Utility
Infrastructure and Transportation
Industries & OEMs
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Gas Insulated Substation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Gas Insulated Substation market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Analysis
Gas Insulated Substation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Gas Insulated Substation business, the date to enter into the Gas Insulated Substation market, Gas Insulated Substation product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Toshiba
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
General Electric Company
Eaton Corporation
ABB
Schneider Electric
Fuji Electric
Hitachi
Crompton Greaves
Larsen & Toubro
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Nissin Electric
Meidensha Group
Hyosung
