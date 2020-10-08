Global and United States Double Fired Furnace Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Double Fired Furnace market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Double Fired Furnace market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A furnace is a device used for high-temperature heating. The name derives from Latin word fornax, which means oven. The heat energy to fuel a furnace may be supplied directly by fuel combustion, by electricity such as the electric arc furnace, or through induction heating in induction furnaces.In double fired furnaces the tubes are in the middle and burners on both sides, thereby heated (fired) from both sides.

Segment by Type, the Double Fired Furnace market is segmented into

Atmosphere

Vacuum

Segment by Application, the Double Fired Furnace market is segmented into

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy

Steel and Iron

Food Processing

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Double Fired Furnace market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Double Fired Furnace market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

AVS (US)

Can-Eng Furnaces International Limited (Canada)

Carbolite Gero (UK)

CERI Phoenix Industrial Furnace(Japan)

CM Furnaces (US)

Consolidated Engineering Company (US)

Despatch Industries (US)

Dowa Thermotech(Japan)

G-M Enterprises (US)

Gasbarre Furnace Group (US)

Grieve Corporation (US)

Inductotherm Corporation (US)

Ipsen (US)

JLS Redditch, (UK)

Keith Company (US)

Kilns & Furnaces (UK)

Lenton Furnaces & Ovens (UK)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

Nutec Bickley (Mexico)

Solar Manufacturing (US)

Solo Swiss Group (Switzerland)

Surface Combustion (US)

Tenova (Italy)

VAC AERO International (Canada)

Wisconsin Oven Corporation (US)

