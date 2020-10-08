Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Decanter Centrifuge market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Decanter Centrifuge market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Decanter Centrifuge is a highly efficient centrifugal separation device, which employs a high rotational speed to separate, clarify, or classify solid materials from liquids in slurry. It plays an important role in petrochemical industry, wastewater treatment, chemical, oil and food processing industries.

Regionally, Western Europe, the United States and Japan are dominating the market, -specially the high-end market. China is also an important producer, but the products are some low-end products, and the critical component has to import from Western Europe, USA and Japan.

The global Decanter Centrifuge market size is projected to reach US$ 1601.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1107.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Decanter Centrifuge market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Decanter Centrifuge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Alfa Laval (Ashbrook Simon-Hartley)

GEA (Westfalia，Niro)

ANDRITZ Group

Flottweg SE

IHI Centrifuge

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Pieralisi

Hiller

Vitone Eco

Tomoe Engineering

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies

GTech Bellmor

Rousselet Robatel

Siebtechnik GmbH

Thomas Broadbent & Sons

Noxon

Hutchison Hayes Separation

Polat Makina

Centrisys

Drycake

Elgin Separation Solutions

Swaco(US)

The Weir Group PLC

Nanjing Zhongchuan

Wuxi Zhongda Centrifugal Machinery

Haishen Machinery & Electric

SCI (Shanghai Centrifuge Institute)

Hebei GN Solids Control

Decanter Centrifuge Breakdown Data by Type

Two-phase Decanter Centrifuge

Three-phase Decanter Centrifuge

Others

Decanter Centrifuge Breakdown Data by Application

Water and Sewage Treatment

Food Processing

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Mineral Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Decanter Centrifuge market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Decanter Centrifuge market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

