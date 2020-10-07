Covid-19 Lockdown Impact On Polydextrose Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025

Polydextrose is majorly made from dextrose and carbohydrates that form together to create a polymer. Polydextrose is made from naturally occurring components. Due to the complicated linkage distribution in its branched structure, polydextrose is responsible for the restriction in the digestion in the upper gastrointestinal tract. Since, polydextrose is partially fermented in the gut, the same has an energy value of 1 kcal/gm.

Polydextrose is a food ingredient that is considered as the synthetic polymer of glucose. Food and Drug Association of the United States and Health Canada classified polydextrose as a food ingredient classified as soluble fiber in 2013. The main function of polydextrose is to increase the non-dietary fiber content of the food and act as a sugar substitute and reduce the calorie content in food. Taste and texture play an important role among the consumers and they are attracted specifically to healthy beverage products. Polydextrose has high solubility and rheological properties that are similar to sucrose thus showing high versatility. Such ingredient adds desirable texture to liquids such as yogurt, dairy drinks, sauces and dressings and also reduces calories and sugar content. Polydextrose works are added to foods that require bulking agents or the foods that have high-fat content and sugar.

The global polydextrose market has been segmented into different forms and applications. On the basis of different form, the polydextrose market has been segmented into powdered form and liquid form. Powdered polydextrose gained popularity over the years due to its wide applications in bakery products, confectionery products, and functional products. Liquid polydextrose is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for medical syrups and cultured dairy products. The polydextrose market has been further segmented on the basis of different application namely bakery products, confectionery products, nutritional food, beverages, cultured dairy products and others such as jams, jellies, and desserts.

The global polydextrose market is mainly driven by rising health consciousness among the consumers across the globe. Health issues such as diabetes, obesity are considered as the major concern in recent years. In order to minimize the problems, consumers are inclined towards low calorie and sugar substitute products. However, volatility of raw materials is resulting in a negative impact upon the market. Additionally, increasing corn cultivation in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are generating an opportunity to the global polydextrose market during the forecast period.

In the region wise study, the global polydextrose market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. North America which includes U.S and Canada is anticipated to capture a large part of the market share. Favorable regulations by Food and Drug Association are anticipated to boost the growth of the North America polydextrose market. Asia Pacific region which includes China, India, Japan and Australia are anticipated to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period for polydextrose due to the continuous demand of low calorie foods from the developing countries. Changing eating patterns and proper health is a major macroeconomic phenomenon and a growing concern among the consumers. Rising number of diabetic population in the Asia Pacific region coupled with the inclination towards low-calorie content foods are anticipated to trigger the growth rate of the polydextrose market. Europe which includes France Germany, Italy, United Kingdom among the other regions is also anticipated to capture a significant market share for polydextrose after North America due to rising concern about obesity and other health issues among the population.

Rising demand for functional foods due to the rising prebiotic benefits is anticipated to propel the growth of the global polydextrose market. Key manufacturers for polydextrose over the years have been focused towards continuous product up gradation and innovation due to the shift in consumer preferences towards sugar substitute and low-calorie foods.

Such product innovation includes STA-LITE which is a polydextrose product produced by Tate and Lyle are applied on different products such as yogurt, cereal bars, and ice creams. Some of the global key participants in the industry include Tate and Lyle, Danisco A/S, Medallion Labs, Baolingbao Biology, MengzhouTalijie, Vitahealth, CJ CheilJedang, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Company Limited, Cargill Inc., Samyang Genex among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

