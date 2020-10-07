Global Steel Utility Poles Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Steel Utility Poles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steel Utility Poles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel utility poles are the utility poles make from steel, and are a column or post used to support overhead power lines and various other public utilities. Utility poles are commonly used to carry two types of electric power lines: distribution lines and sub-transmission lines. Distribution lines carry power from local substations to customers. Transmission lines carry higher voltage power from regional substations to local substations.

For industry structure analysis, the electric power distribution equipment industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The producers listed in the report account for about 67.78% of the revenue market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steel Utility Poles Market

The global Steel Utility Poles market size is projected to reach US$ 270.3 million by 2026, from US$ 210 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Steel Utility Poles Scope and Segment

Steel Utility Poles market is segmented by Height, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Utility Poles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Height and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Valmont Industries

SDEE

KEC International

DAJI Towers

Europoles

Fengfan Power

Weifang Chang’an

Qingdao East Steel Tower

Pelco Products

Omega Factory

Hidada

Wuxiao Group

Weifang Chang’an Fittings Tower

Transrail Lighting (Gammon)

Lishu Steel Tower

Steel Utility Poles Breakdown Data by Height

Below 40 ft

40~70 ft

Above 70 ft

Steel Utility Poles Breakdown Data by Application

Distribution Lines

Transmission Lines

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Steel Utility Poles market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Steel Utility Poles market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Height, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Steel Utility Poles Market Share Analysis

