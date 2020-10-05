Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Size Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027 With COVID -19 Impact

The According to the latest research report by transparency market research, TMR which is a Market intelligence firm, the global IPTV Market is extremely fragmented. The revenue generated by the IPTV Market is shared by the major players present across the IPTV supply chain including software solution providers for my IPTV operators, content delivery Network providers, middleware providers, and set-top box Wenders. Leading players operating within the global IPTV service are China Telecom Corporation Limited, AT&T Inc., Orange S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communication, Verizon Communications, Iliad S.A., Etisalat Group, and Century Link.

According to transparency market research, the global IPTV Market is expected to reach US$79.3 bn by 2020. On the basis of end-user, the global IPTV Market is segmented into residential and Enterprise, of which the Enterprise segment is growing fast on account of a significant interest amount corporates to communicate with employees, improve training, and satisfy compliance requirements, all of which can be achieved through IPTV. Corporate entities such as Finance Hospitality, Healthcare, education, media, energy, and transport sectors are widely using IPTV services. In fact, this sector is leveraging IPTV so as to build additional Revenue systems including advertising on demand. IPTV Solutions are being used for distributing, live news, events, company-wide briefings, public screens, and employ desk jobs throughout the corporate Network.

Asia Pacific to Show Promising Growth Potential While Europe and NorthAmerican Markets Become Mature

In terms of geography, the global IPTV Market is expected to be mature in North America and Europe on account of high number of IPTV subscribers. This is compelling Telecos in these regions to offer high-end channel packages at low cost along with additional services. The highest group rate of Internet penetration can be seen in Asia-Pacific and as IPTV services are distributed through high-speed internet networks, the growth of the Broadband penetration is directly having a positive influence on the IPTV Market in Asia-Pacific. In addition to this, government regulations in countries such as India encouraging digitization, will further Propel the growth of Asia Pacific IPTV Market. In addition to Asia-Pacific, IPTV Market is also expected to grow at a significant Pace in the Middle East and Africa region on account of the growing number of Internet users along with High-Speed Internet connection available.

Penetration of High Speed Internet to Drive Adoption of IPTV

According to the lead author of this report, “some of the key factors bolstering the growth of the IPTV Market is the growing demand for high-definition Channels, video on demand, and hybrid services, along with the IPTV services.” The growing number of Facebook subscribers, declining cost of IPTV services, and supportive government initiatives for boosting Broadband penetration are some of the factors triggering the growth of the Global Internet Protocol television market. On the other hand, several developing nations and underdeveloped Nations do not have a proper infrastructure which field position. In addition to this will also the growth of the IPTV Market. Another factor which is restricting the growth of this Market is the availability of very little Regional or local premium content in regions such as the Middle East and Africa where most of the shows are produced outside the region. Does, operators require huge amount of money for securing exclusive content which also requires enormous efforts from their side. This becomes expensive and a tedious task especially due to the widespread practice of piracy. Protection of content, prevention of piracy are there for significant challenges for the IPTV Market.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “IPTV Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.”

IPTV Market, by Type

Enterprises Small Enterprise Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Residential

IPTV Market Revenue, By Geography

North America

Europe Western Europe Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

