TMR’s Detailed Report on Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

A report on global network attached storage solutions market by Transparency Market Research states that the market is projected to witness a substantial growth in coming years. As per the report, the market is anticipated to experience a consistent 4% CAGR during the duration of 2019 to 2027. The experts at Transparency Market Research predicts that the growth of the market is the result of growing concern of the businesses to secure their immense data over the cloud. Moreover, the sheer magnitude is also pushing the business towards the global network attached storage solutions market.

Flexibility of the Storage Solution Plays a Crucial Role in the Growth

Several businesses are adopting network attached storage systems because of the benefits like easy integration of the system with their existing infrastructure. Additionally, the nominal price for installation and maintenance is something that ensures organizations’ data security. This allows the businesses to plug and play the system as per their convenience. This benefit is the major reason that is propelling the growth of market from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the flexibility and scalability of the solutions as the users can extend the storage capacity depending on their requirements. This flexibility is also a major factor that boosts the growth of global network attached storage solutions market during the projected duration.

Also, the architectural benefits like scale-up and scale-out also plays an important role in popularizing the global network attached storage solutions market from 2019 to 2027.This feature adds another star to the lists of benefits that lure a customer towards market.

Competitive Landscape to Boost the Market to US$ 10 Bn

According to the analysis of the global network attached storage solutions market by the analysts at Transparency Market Research, the market is highly competitive and fragmented. This nature of the market is attributed to the presence of several players that dominates the dynamics of the market. However, it is because of this competition, the players associated with the market are investing in research and development and bringing several new products in the market. Due to these innovative solutions and trending technologies, the market is anticipated to reach to the value of US$ 10 bn by the end of 2027, says the report.

North America Emerges as Dominant Region

On geographical front, the global network attached storage solutions market is dominated by North America. The domination of the region is attributed to the presence of several data oriented businesses in countries like the U.S. and Canada. These businesses are highly concern about the security of their data. Hence they are implementing network attached storage solutions in their business. Due to these developments in the above mentioned countries, North America shall continue to dominate the geographical segment of global network attached storage solutions market throughout the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The global network attached storage solutions market is segmented on the basis of:

Component Hardware Services Consulting System Integration Support & Maintenance

Enterprise Size Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Industry BFSI Retail and e-Commerce IT and Telecommunications Media and Entertainment Energy and Utility Government Offices and Education Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Manufacturing Others

Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



