Brewery Defoamer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

A defoamer is an anti-foaming agent that reduces or hinders the formation of a foam. The formation of foam in the application system defects the surface coatings and prevent the efficient filling of containers. A defoamer is majorly used for industrial process liquids to reduce the foam. Brewery defoamer is a defoamer that is used in the brewery industry to prevent forming of foams. In the brewery industry, anti-foaming agents are majorly added to the beer at the fermentation stage so that fermentation vessels may be filled to greater capacity, thus increasing production.

In the defoamer market beverages segment held average share across the globe. The segment is projected to account for around 16% of the total market. However, the segment is projected to rise at a steady pace during the forecast period due to the rise in standard of living in developing countries and increase in annual income of the population across the globe.

In terms of product type, the brewery defoamer market can be segmented into oil-based defoamer, powder defoamer, water-based defoamer, silicone-based defoamer, EO/PO-based defoamer, and others. The oil-based defoamer is a defoamer that has oil as a carrier. The oil can be either mineral oil, vegetable oil, or white oil. Silica is used as a carrier in powder defoamer. Water-based defoamer consists of oils and waxes dispersed in water. Here, water is the carrier. Silicone-based defoamer are polymers with silicon backbones. These anti-foaming agents are good for surface defoaming and release the entrapped air. Silicone-based defoamer either consists oil or water as a medium of carrier. Others segment consists of alkyl polyacrylates, which are suitable for usage as defoamer in non-aqueous systems where air release is more important than the breakdown of surface foam. These defoamer are often delivered in a solvent carrier such as petroleum distillates. The water-based defoamer segment held a major share of the brewery defoamer market. However, the demand for silicone-based defoamer is likely to rise consistently during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global brewery defoamer market in 2016. The region is projected to have high share of the market due to the rise in population in developing nations such as China and India, rise in standard of living, expansion of industries and increase in annual income of the population. Asia Pacific is projected to account for around 40% of the total global brewery defoamer market. Rising environmental awareness in developing countries of Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the demand for water-based products significantly. North America followed Asia Pacific in terms of share of the global brewery defoamer market, followed by Europe. The U.S. is a major consumer of brewery defoamer in North America, followed by Canada. Water-based defoamer accounted to be the largest product segment in North America, due to its environmental advantages. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the brewery defoamer market includes Dow Corning, GE Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Calvary Industries Inc., Hychem Inc.