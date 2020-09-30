Contract Lifecycle Management Market Size Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027 With COVID -19 Impact

The contract lifestyle management market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future. The rising demand for temporary workers amidst advancing nature of technology, and changing requirements of work as well as consumer demands. The contract lifestyle management market is expected to result in significant growth in the near future as MNCs continue to expand to new countries and automated technologies play a pivotal role in shaping the industry landscape.

These technologies have made headways in sectors like legal wherein, it never had a firm footing. However, key tasks are being automated as legal systems continue to witness high incidences of cases amidst shortage of skilled laborforce. The growing demand for automation in other areas driven by Artificial Intelligence, and considerable costs of hiring full-time employees rises. Additionally, automation also helps companies comply with legal requirements while limiting the scope of liabilities in various capacities. The growing costs of liabilities, and their unpredictable nature are expected to drive significant growth for the contract lifecycle management market in the near future.

Contract Lifecycle Management Market: Notable Developments

ContractPodAi, a London-based AI-powered contract lifecycle management software has raised the largest funding of $55 million. The funding was led by Eagle Propriety investments and promises another major development in the market. The automation of contract lifecycle management is expected to be a major prospect of growth in the near future. Large tech companies like IBM are betting big on AI and have invested in this AI startup to take take the CLM industry to the next level. The growth of AI, rising demand for contract lifecycle management sofwares, and increased efficiency for end-players like the public sector are major promising development on the horizon in the industry.

Contract Lifecycle Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

The contract lifecycle management market is expected to serve many end-industries. Among these, the public sector is expected to remain the largest in the near future. Public sector provides ample opportunities for automation, consolidation of data for efficient use, and higher-savings for end-users. The public sector in Britain is estimated to lose millions of dollars each year due to lack of automation in contract management. Many industries like the United States and Europe are in similar fix wherein public sector lags behind the private sector in adoption of technology which continues to halt progress due to incumbent higher costs. Additionally, it also promotes lack of transparency which further leads to erroneous procedures and more paperwork causing delays. The public sector is expected to remain the largest potential opportunity as it continues to demand CLM solutions increasingly.

Contract Lifecycle Management Market: Geographical Analysis

The contract lifecycle management market is expected to witness robust growth in North America region. The early adoptive nature of the region to technological developments, the high demand for temporary workers, and increasing automation in the region are expected to remain major drivers of growth in the region. Recently, Amazon announced that it decided to automate various shelfing procedures in its warehouses with robots. This technology is expected to remain important even in retail as automation continues to replace human beings with more efficient mechanisms. The growth of automation, growing complexity in contracts, and rising liabilities are expected to drive growth of the contract lifecycle management market. The market is also expected to register strong growth in Asia Pacific, thanks to rising automation in countries like South Korea, China and Japan.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

