Global High Speed Serial Switch Fabrics Market Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Market Price Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2027

High speed serial fabrics have been a boon for the industries such as defense and aerospace that require embedded parallel processing architectures for diverse applications including signal intelligence, radars, and electronic warfare. For aerospace and defense industries, it is essential to transfer humongous amounts of data in swiftest and quickest manner possible. As the defense budgets of several emerging economies have been increment by the respective governments, and the aerospace industry is touching new heights are a result of globalization, the market for high speed special switch fabrics market is poised for potent profits.

According to a recent business intelligence study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the demand in the global high speed serial switch fabrics market will increment at a notable CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Revenue-wise, the market is estimated to attain a value of US$1,156.2 million by the end of 2025..

The analyst of the report has picked out Intel Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc. are the two companies who are currently holding major shares in the global high speed serial switch fabrics market. That being said, the competition pyramid also has several small players who come up with niche technologies to make a mark in the market. Major players generally indulge into merger and acquisition activities to maintain their stronghold. One of the instance can be the merger of Broadcom Corporation with Avago Technologies Ltd back in 2015. This helped Broadcom to overcome debts as well as improve its overall business outlook.

Apart from that, product innovation is another key mode of gaining greater shares in the high speed serial switch fabrics market. For instance, in January 2017, Xilinx launched XMC modules based on Kintex Ultrascale Technology for radar phased array application.

Based on product type, the report segments the high speed serial switch fabrics market into VLAN switching, network core switching, layer switching, and others. Application-wise, the market has been bifurcated into audio and video transmissions, security, data center consolidation, and others. Geographically, North America has been identified as the region with maximum demand potential, which is a reflection of the presence of several pioneering companies in the U.S. That being said, emerging economies in Asia Pacific are primed to generate potent demand over the course of the forecast period.

Apart from increased defense budget and high adoption rate of new technologies in the aerospace industry, the market for high speed serial switch fabrics is also gaining from the prosperity of the semiconductor industry. With these fabrics, systems can be integrated in simplicity with low installation costs and are easy to maintain in terms of data transfer. The consistent improvements to the products and increasing demand for Ethernet switches are some of the other factors augmenting the demand in this market.

On the other hand, obstacles pertaining to traffic management is challenging the market from attaining greater profitability.

Key Takeaways:

Global high speed serial switch fabrics market is estimated to be worth US$1,156.2 million by the end of 2025.

A handful of players are holding major shares, though newer players are also making a mark

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “High Speed Serial Switch Fabrics Market (Product Type – Layer Switching, Network Core Switching, and VLAN Switching ; Application – Data Center Consolidation, Security, Audio and Video Transmission) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

Key Segments of the Global High Speed Serial Switch Fabrics Market

Global High Speed Serial Switch Fabric Market: By Product Type

Layer Switching

Network Core Switching

VLAN Switching

Others

Global High Speed Serial Switch Fabric Market: By Application

Data Center Consolidation

Security

Audio and video Transmission

Others

Global High Speed Serial Switch Fabrics Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Singapore Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



